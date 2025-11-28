Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Willis Lease Finance Corporation $WLFC

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 26.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLFC opened at $120.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $229.67.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($0.09). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 18.77%.The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Lease Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $430,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,110,522.76. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,657,187 over the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Lease Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

