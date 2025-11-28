Corsair Capital Management L.P. Invests $562,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 530,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,986,618.02. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock valued at $505,742,993 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

