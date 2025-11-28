Corsair Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in RenovoRx, Inc. $RNXT

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,327 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in RenovoRx were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RenovoRx by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 479,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.29. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNXT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on RenovoRx from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

