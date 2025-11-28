Corsair Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 433,827 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 131.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 441,392 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 565,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.19%.The company had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.52 million. Analysts predict that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

