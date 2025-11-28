Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Shares Bought by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Core Natural Resources accounts for about 4.1% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.25% of Core Natural Resources worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 4,079.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE CNR opened at $78.39 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.01. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Natural Resources

In other news, Director Patrick A. Kriegshauser sold 3,043 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $234,524.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,430.36. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,426. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock valued at $740,524 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

