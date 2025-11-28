Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $3,907,000.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Copart Stock Down 0.8%

CPRT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $549,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $267,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 298.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,243,000 after buying an additional 3,660,031 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,689,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.