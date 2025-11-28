Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $3,907,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2025

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) Director Thomas Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Copart Stock Down 0.8%

CPRT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $549,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $267,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 298.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,243,000 after buying an additional 3,660,031 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,689,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.