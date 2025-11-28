Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $3,907,000.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Copart Stock Down 0.8%
CPRT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $64.38.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $549,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $267,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 298.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,243,000 after buying an additional 3,660,031 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,689,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 4,236,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
