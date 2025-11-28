Contrasting REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) and Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REV Group and Mobico Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get REV Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 2 2 1 2.50 Mobico Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

REV Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given REV Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REV Group is more favorable than Mobico Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 1.08 $257.60 million $2.12 24.91 Mobico Group $4.36 billion 0.04 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares REV Group and Mobico Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

REV Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobico Group.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Mobico Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 4.51% 27.25% 8.95% Mobico Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

REV Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobico Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats Mobico Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Mobico Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services. In addition, it operates alternative fuel technologies, such as propane, electric, and hydrogen; and offers shuttle services. The company has a fleet of approximately 28,000 vehicles. It provides its services to cities, businesses, and education providers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as National Express Group PLC and changed its name to Mobico Group Plc in June 2023. Mobico Group Plc was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.