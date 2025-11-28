Contrasting Nixxy (NIXX) and The Competition

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Staffing” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nixxy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Staffing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nixxy has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -195.31% -377.17% -189.40% Nixxy Competitors -13.67% -14.49% -9.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nixxy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $46.90 million -$22.59 million -2.14 Nixxy Competitors $4.42 billion $25.85 million 3.32

Nixxy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy. Nixxy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nixxy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nixxy Competitors 174 639 766 51 2.43

As a group, “Staffing” companies have a potential upside of 28.97%. Given Nixxy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nixxy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nixxy rivals beat Nixxy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

