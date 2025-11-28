Contrasting Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Free Report) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and Epiroc AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 Epiroc AB (publ) 0 2 0 1 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and Epiroc AB (publ)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.01 $10.64 million $0.24 0.10 Epiroc AB (publ) $6.02 billion 4.11 $825.95 million $0.68 30.10

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,039.0%. Epiroc AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Absolute Software pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Epiroc AB (publ) pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Epiroc AB (publ) 13.74% 21.50% 10.73%

Volatility & Risk

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epiroc AB (publ) has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Absolute Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries. This segment offers solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment provides consumables for rock drilling, such as drill bits and drill rods, as well as tools for exploration drilling and rock reinforcement; ground engaging tools, such as cast lips, teeth, and protective shrouds, as well as digital solutions for the mining industry; and hydraulic attachments, including hydraulic breakers, shears and pulverizers, concrete cutters and busters, drum cutters, excavator grapples, excavator magnets, hydraulic compactors, crusher and screening buckets, auger drive units, and couplers and thumbs, as well as HATCON that is a remote monitoring tool. In addition, the company offers aftermarket services, including new circular services, productivity-enhancing technology-agnostic digital solutions, mid-life upgrades, diesel-to-battery conversions, and remanufacturing of components. Epiroc AB (publ) was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

