Confluent, Inc. $CFLT Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Confluent by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth about $28,791,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,250,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. New Street Research set a $29.00 target price on Confluent in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 25,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $582,063.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 599,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,102.38. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,062 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $339,045.62. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 381,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,750.64. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 808,186 shares of company stock worth $17,197,298 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

