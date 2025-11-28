Comparing Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Mitsubishi Chemical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.23 billion 0.63 -$206.10 million ($2.92) -6.33 Mitsubishi Chemical $28.94 billion 0.27 $297.13 million $0.61 43.92

Profitability

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -9.87% -16.70% -2.77% Mitsubishi Chemical 0.62% 0.98% 0.38%

Risk and Volatility

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Minerals International and Mitsubishi Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 2 2 1 0 1.80 Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Compass Minerals International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Compass Minerals International pays out -20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Compass Minerals International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

