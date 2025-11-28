Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $3.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.7250.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 314,840 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.45 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

