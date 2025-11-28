Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $232,000 in Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,342,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.25. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The firm had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Yung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,668. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

