Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $209,000 in Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bryan Mcdonald bought 19,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $426,445.92. Following the transaction, the president owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,022.16. The trade was a 155.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HFWA shares. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

