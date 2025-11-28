Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.54 and last traded at $51.7640. 418,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 748,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The firm had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after buying an additional 739,584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 437,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 183,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

