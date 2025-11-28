Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 6,218 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $127.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.