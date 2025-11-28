Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,607 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Farnam Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,728,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,167 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

