Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 13,161 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.13.

FedEx Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:FDX opened at $275.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $304.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average of $235.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

