Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.38 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Farnam Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farnam Financial LLC now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 154,805 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 346,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,164,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 105,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

