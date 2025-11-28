Colonial Trust Advisors Has $16.21 Million Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 125.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $412.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ETN opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.59 and its 200-day moving average is $356.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

