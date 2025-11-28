Colonial Trust Advisors Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

