Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,963,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,777,000 after buying an additional 417,611 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,202,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after buying an additional 69,647 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 87,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

