Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $882.95 and a 200 day moving average of $797.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

