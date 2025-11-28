Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,668,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $80.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

