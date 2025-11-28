Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 645,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

