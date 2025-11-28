Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 200,737 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $52,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 762,995 shares of company stock worth $235,840,503 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 24th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Shares of COIN opened at $264.97 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

