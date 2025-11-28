Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $18.9960. 288,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,002,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The firm has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 117.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.96%.

Cogent Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $557,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

