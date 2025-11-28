CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,279 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for about 1.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $497,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%

KO stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

