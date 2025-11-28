CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Stock Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen purchased 10,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,609.52. This represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood acquired 52,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $500,009.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 619,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,945.04. This represents a 9.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,007 shares of company stock worth $700,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

