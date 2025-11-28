Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ciena stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.36. 1,229,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,642. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $631,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,240.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

