Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.8462.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

CHH opened at $91.53 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $86.49 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

