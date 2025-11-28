Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM Stake Cut by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 508.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 13.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.5%

CIM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($60.05) million during the quarter. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

