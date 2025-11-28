Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a mineral development company in New Zealand, French Polynesia, and Australia. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located in New Zealand; and Makatea phosphate project.

