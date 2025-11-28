Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,389,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 98.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In related news, CFO David W. Hass purchased 15,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.10. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,143.95. The trade was a 32.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 54,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,092.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 181,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,704.43. The trade was a 42.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $35.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Primo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Primo Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

