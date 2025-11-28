Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 50,700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after purchasing an additional 960,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $697,694,000 after purchasing an additional 739,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.46.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $224.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $250.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

