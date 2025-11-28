Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,103 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $17,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

