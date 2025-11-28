Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $31,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 122.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 51.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.27.

Dover Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $186.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

