Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $75.47 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $75,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 862.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.6%

ROK stock opened at $393.84 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 87,275 shares of company stock worth $33,125,505 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

