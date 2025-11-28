Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $25.14 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $185.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

