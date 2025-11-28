Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 58,381 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 63.21%.

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $105.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

