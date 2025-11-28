CareDx, Inc. $CDNA Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CareDx by 292.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in CareDx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CareDx Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $916.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $100.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

