Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.63 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile
