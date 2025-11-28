Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.63 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

