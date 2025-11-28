Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,328,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496,823 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $605,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after buying an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 73,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $43.67 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.