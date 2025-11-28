Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

