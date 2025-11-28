Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 24.8%

EYLD stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

