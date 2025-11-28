Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 1,704.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 112.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $85.00 target price on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

CALX stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. Calix, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $265.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,041.50. The trade was a 39.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,800 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

