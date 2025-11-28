C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 203.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,138.88. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

