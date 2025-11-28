Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $35.38

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.3846.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.