Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Target Price at $601.65

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $601.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,789,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $2,264,615,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $593.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

