Brokerages Set Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Target Price at $85.50

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Macro Bank Trading Up 7.9%
BMA stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Macro Bank has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.
Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $668.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Macro Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.3486 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.
Macro Bank Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.
